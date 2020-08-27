Imperium-Games is a company providing innovative gambling software. The goal of our strong team of gaming industry veterans is to cause a significant and innovative shift in the market by distributing the software that we as professionals would like to use.

Our gaming solutions are integrated with our customers’ casinos through our proprietary platform, which includes over 800 game variations, proprietary poker room software and revolutionary advertising tools to help attract and retain players.

Imperium-Games has been in business since 2014, offering cutting-edge, high-performance solutions to industry-leading operators. Our approach is based on consistently delivering best-in-class gaming products and content, and its success is based on strong partnerships with our licensees.